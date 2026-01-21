Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Cupertino, January 21: Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to undergo a subtle yet significant front-display redesign, according to the latest supply-chain leaks. While previous reports suggested a drastic shift to a top-left hole-punch camera, new details from Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital indicate that the familiar centered layout will remain. The primary change will reportedly be a more compact, "shorter" Dynamic Island, achieved by relocating specific Face ID components beneath the active display area.

The confusion regarding a corner-mounted camera appears to have stemmed from a mistranslation of internal hardware shifts. Sources suggest that while an infrared Face ID component is moving to the top-left of the internal assembly, this component—the infrared flood illuminator—will be hidden under the screen. By moving this relatively small sensor out of the visible cutout, Apple can slim down the centered pill-shaped area without compromising the sophisticated facial recognition technology that has defined the iPhone since 2017.

iPhone 18 Pro Display and Face ID Specifications

The iPhone 18 Pro specifications and features point toward a major leap in display efficiency with the introduction of LTPO+ technology. This next-generation backplane, reportedly sourced from Samsung and LG, is expected to offer superior power management compared to current standards. For the first time, Apple is likely to successfully implement under-display infrared (UDIR) technology on its Pro models, allowing the TrueDepth camera system to function through the OLED layers while only leaving the selfie camera and core IR sensors visible.

The revised Dynamic Island will remain the central hub for Live Activities and system alerts, though its footprint will be noticeably reduced. Internally known as V63 and V64, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to retain their 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively. This hardware refinement aligns with Apple's long-term goal of an "all-screen" experience, moving closer to a completely uninterrupted display expected in future anniversary models.

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India

While official figures will not be revealed until the September launch event, the iPhone 18 Pro price in India is expected to follow a premium trajectory. Market analysts anticipate a starting price of approximately INR 1,39,900 for the base Pro model, reflecting the increased costs of the 2nm A20 Pro chipset and the advanced LTPO+ panels. The higher-tier iPhone 18 Pro Max could start around INR 1,59,900, maintaining the price gap between the two professional-grade handsets.

