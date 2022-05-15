Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15 (ANI): Responding to Union Home minister Amit Shah's allegation of corruption in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government, TRS minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party and called Shah a 'liar's Badshah'.

Addressing a press conference here, KTR said, "He is not Amit Shah but a 'Liar's Badshah'. Not even one thing he spoke is true."

KT Rama Rao questioned Amit Shah about the work done by the BJP in the last eight years of its regime and alleged that under this government, the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are surviving on the funds given by other states as tax.

"I agree the Centre gave Rs 1,68,000 crores to the state. But the state has paid Rs 3,65,795 crores to the Centre in the form of taxes. The states like UP, Bihar, and Gujarat are surviving on these taxes. Bharatiya Janata Party is selling the chief ministerial seat for Rs 2,500 crore in Karnataka. What has BJP done in the last eight years?..," questioned KTR.

Hitting out at BJP, KTR said, "The central government has taken a loan of 100 lakh crores and they are blaming us for the same. We have taken loans for the development projects and infrastructure only. The Centre says it has given Rs 4 lakh crore funds to the state and Amit Shah says Rs 2,58,200 crores has been given. They don't know how much funds they have given to the state exactly."

Speaking at Praja Sangrama Yatra, Amit Shah on Saturday said that the steering of the vehicle, which is the symbol of the TRS, is in the hands of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

KT Rama Rao, referring to his party's stand on the issue of Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act, said, "We did not support CAA but supported Article 370 in Lok Sabha. Shah alleged that we were scared of Owaisi for not supporting the bill. It is BJP actually whose steering is in the corporate company's hands."

KTR responding to Shah's remark on the unemployment in the state, said, "They are blaming us for not giving jobs in the state. There are a total of 16 lakhs vacancies with the Central government which have not been fulfilled. The states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, and Kerala can give reservations to minorities, then why not Telangana."

TRS minister also said that the BJP is asking them to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana scheme while their own party ruling state Gujarat rejected it.

This came after Amit Shah on Saturday said that the youth of Telangana will uproot the TRS government for not providing the unemployment allowance. He called TRS a corrupt government for not fulfilling any of its promises.

Shah's remarks on Saturday came while addressing a public meeting on the concluding day of the month-long 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' Phase-2 in Telangana. Shah was on a day-long visit to the state.

He said, "You had promised to waive off loans of the farmers up to Rs 1 lakh. It was not waived off. You had promised two-bedroom houses to the people. Let alone giving houses, you did not implement the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. He has not fulfilled even one of his promises. I have not seen such a corrupt government in my entire life."

Shah further said that KCR has done nothing "except change the names" of the schemes rolled out by the Centre.

"PM Modi has done a lot for the development of the state and welfare of the people of Telangana. Chandrashekhar Rao's government of Telangana does nothing except change the names of PM Modi's schemes," he said. (ANI)

