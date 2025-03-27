New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday honoured the Amity International School in Vasundhara with the "Special Citation - Atal Tinkering Labs" award during the National Intellectual Property Award ceremony at Bharat Mandapam here.

The award was received by Amita Chauhan, chairperson, and Atul Chauhan, chancellor of Amity Universities, in recognition of the school's contribution to fostering innovation and research among students, a statement said.

Also Read | Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Recovery Case: 8 Phones of Delhi Police Personnel Being Forensically Examined.

Expressing her gratitude, Amita Chauhan said, "This award is a testament to Amity's commitment to nation-building through research and innovation, which remains a key focus for us."

Sunila Athley, principal of the Amity International School, highlighted that the institute was among the first to set up an Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) under the mentorship and support of NITI Aayog.

Also Read | Chennai Train Derailment: Empty Wagons of NMG Rake Derail, No Injuries, Says Southern Railway.

The Atal Innovation Mission, with its vision to cultivate 10 lakh young innovators in India, is establishing ATLs in schools all over the country, the statement said.

These laboratories aim to foster curiosity, creativity and imagination in young minds, while equipping them with skills such as design thinking and computational problem-solving, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)