Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured of India's farmers being the government's "top priority," the farmers in Andhra Pradesh's Amravati reaffirmed their faith in the Prime Minister's leadership, calling for a strong stance against US' demand for opening up domestic agricultural markets.

One of the farmers in the city, Ramamjaneyulu, supported PM Modi's statement, remarking that US President "Donald Trump doesn't scare Modi."

Expressing confidence in the development of the country and Andhra Pradesh, the farmer added, "Our government is functioning very well. In the presence of Modi, we believe that Andhra Pradesh will flourish magnificently as part of India. We strongly believe it will become prosperous and grand."

Another farmer, Seetha Ramayya Hope, expressed optimism in the leadership of PM Modi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, saying that farmers had given acres of land under the land pooling scheme in the state to develop Amravati, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also promising grants to the state for the development of the city and the Polavaram project.

"We gave 6.5 acres of land under land pooling, believing that Amaravati would be developed under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Chandrababu Naidu. We were promised that, with support from the central government, World Bank funds, and Asian Development Bank funds, Amaravati would grow into a world-class city. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also assured us that the central government would provide grants, not loans, to Andhra Pradesh," he said.

The farmer also drew a comparison between US President Trump and former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, calling the latter "unpredictable and trying to intimidate others."

"To be honest, Trump reminds me of our former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, unpredictable and constantly trying to intimidate others. It feels like he's trying to control India," he said.

"If we buy oil from Russia will America allow it? Do we always have to listen to them? Is India supposed to act like a servant to the United States? Modi must not bow down to America. Instead, we should assert our sovereignty. If Modi listens to everything America says, then our country will end up beneath them," he added.

On Thursday, in a message against the tariffs imposed by the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that farmers remain India's top priority and that the country would never compromise their interests.

"For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," PM Modi said while addressing the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference.

His remarks come amid the Trump administration doubling the tariff imposition to 50 per cent on goods from India. During trade negotiations, the United States was pushing for greater access to India's agricultural market, especially for corn, soybeans, and cotton.

However, India has so far resisted the opening of the agricultural sector and dairy products due to concerns about domestic livelihoods and potential impacts on farmers. (ANI)

