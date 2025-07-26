Amritsar, Jul 26 (PTI) Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Saturday met the family of Harmandeep Singh, who has been missing in Italy for the past four days.

Harmandeep had gone to Italy about seven years ago and went missing on July 22 while returning home after working on a dairy farm in Pontinia in Italy, he said.

Since then, no trace of Harmandeep has been found but every possible effort is being made to find him and they hope that he will be with his family as soon as possible, the MP said.

Aujla met Kabal Singh who is Harmandeep's father, a resident of Muhawa village in Attari border area, Amritsar district.

Assuring the family, Aujla said that continuous talks are going on with the embassy in this matter and the police there are also providing full support.

The MP said as soon as he got the information about Harmandeep's disappearance, he contacted the Indian Embassy in Rome and informed them about it.

After which he got a reply from the embassy that they are in touch with the police there and the Indians living there are also being questioned.

Aujla said Harmandeep has a brother in the Army, for whose wedding Harmandeep was supposed to come in December, but before that, his disappearance has created concern in the family.

