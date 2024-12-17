New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Former Union minister Anand Sharma on Tuesday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking a swipe at Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her support for Palestinians, saying his criticism is "unjustified" and in conflict with India's firm and consistent position on Palestine.

His remarks came after Adityanath took a veiled jibe at Priyanka Gandhi for carrying a handbag to Parliament that had 'Palestine' emblazoned on it.

On the second day of the Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Adityanath said, "Yesterday, a Congress leader was seen walking around Parliament carrying a Palestine bag, while we are sending our youth to Israel for opportunities.

"So far, more than 5,600 youth from Uttar Pradesh have gone to Israel for construction work. Every youth gets free food and accommodation besides a monthly salary of Rs 1.5 lakh there. There is also a full guarantee of safety," Adityanath said.

In a statement, Sharma said, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath's criticism of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's expression of solidarity with the people of Palestine is unwarranted, unjustified and in conflict with India's firm and consistent position on Palestine in the UN and support for the establishing a sovereign and viable State of Palestine within secure borders."

"Yogi and BJP leaders should be made aware that India is also a party to the recent declarations of G20 Countries in Rio Brazil and the BRICS Summit in Kazan - both attended by PM Narendra Modi, expressing deep concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirming the right of Palestinian people and creation of state of Palestine as per UN Resolutions," the former Minister of State for External Affairs said.

"Yogi Adityanath should also be informed that India is sending humanitarian assistance to Gaza for the Palestinian people. He should withdraw his comments or clarify whether he is in conflict with the government of India's position," Sharma said.

In a swipe at Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday said throwing youths into the war zone in Israel for "employment" is not an achievement but a matter of shame.

