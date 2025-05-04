Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): Anant Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, along with his wife Radhika Merchant, performed Ganga Puja at Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday.

General Secretary of Ganga Sabha, Haridwar, Tanmay Vashisht said, "Anant Ambani was here with his wife and performed puja of Maa Ganga and sought blessings... Along with being an industrialist, he is a flag bearer of Sanatan. We also pray for his happy and healthy life and that he continues to grow in his area and work for society and religion..."

Earlier on April 6, Anant Ambani arrived at Dwarkadhish Temple in the early hours after completing his 170-kilometre spiritual padyatra from Jamnagar to Gujarat, which started on March 29.

Speaking at the culmination of his yatra, Ambani expressed his gratitude to Bhagawan Dwarkadhish and said, "See, it's my own spiritual journey. I started this by taking the name of God and will end it by taking his name. I want to thank Lord Dwarkadheesh. I am grateful for the people who joined me on my spiritual journey. I am joined by my wife and mother, who will arrive soon."

The spiritual journey began on March 29, ahead of his 30th birthday on April 10, and covered an approximate 170-kilometre distance.

Anant Ambani also recalled the time when he opened up about his decision to go on a spiritual walk to his father, Mukesh Ambani. He expressed his gratitude to the Reliance Industries Chairman for motivating him to pursue his padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwaraka.

"When I told my father (Mukesh Ambani) that I wanted to do the walk, he gave me a lot of power, and I want to express my gratitude to him," said Anant Ambani.

Anant was also joined by his mother Nita Ambani and wife, Radhika Merchant, as he entered the Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka. (ANI)

