New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested the absconding hotelier, accused in alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old woman in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, from Haryana's Karnal.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police registered a case on October 1 on the complaint filed by a 21-year-old woman alleging that she was sexually abused by senior IAS officer and former chief secretary of the Union Territory Jitendra Narain and his associates Sandeep Singh alias Rinku, a hotel owner and Rishi, the then Labour Commissioner of Andaman.

Also Read | Mizoram: Fifteen Workers Killed After Stone Quarry Collapses in Hnahthial District.

In this case, the then Chief Secretary Jitender Narain has already been arrested by Andaman and Nicobar Police. Andaman and Nicobar police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on the arrest of hotel owner Sandeep Singh and Rishi, the then Labour Commissioner.

The woman lodged the complaint with the police on August 21 in which she gave a detailed account of the alleged sexual attack on her twice -- in April and May -- and requested for preserving the CCTV footage of the then chief secretary's residence for evidence.

Also Read | MP Shocker: BSF Jawan Participating in Equestrian Championship Dies After Horse Kicks Him During Rehearsal At Tekanpur Academy.

The Aberdeen police station in Andaman and Nicobar Islands registered the case and a Special Investigation Team headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police was formed to probe the serious allegation against Narain, who is at present posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation.

Now, Southern Range of Crime Branch arrested Sandeep Singh alias Rinku (38) from Karnal. Sandeep is a resident of Dalmia & Kedia City, Mini Bay, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Island.

Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch Ravindra Singh Yadav said Southern Range got information about absconding accused Sandeep Singh.

Yadav said the team searched more than 100 hotel guest houses in Haridwar, Rishikesh and other places but got no clue. Further information was received that the accused may be at Karnal.

The police team immediately reached Karnal and finally nabbed Sandeep Singh from there while he was trying to escape to Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, in a private cab.

The accused runs a hotel under the name Desi Lounge at Dollygang, Port Blair. He has been hiding at Kolkata, Delhi and Dhariwal, Punjab since the case was lodged, said Special Commissioner Yadav. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)