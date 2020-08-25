Port Blair, Aug 25 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,904, with 44 more people testing positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the 44 new cases, 43 were local people and one person tested positive at the airport after his arrival, the officials said.

At least 129 people recovered from coronavirus during the last 24-hours in the union territory, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,092, they said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases at present is 777, as 2,092 people have recovered from the disease and 35 have died, officials said.

Total samples tested for COVID-19 so far is 30,513, they said.

To ramp up the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union territory administration has made Rapid Antigen Test mandatory for all incoming passengers from the mainland at Port Blair Airport from August 22.

Passengers testing positive at the airport are shifted immediately to Covid care facility and those who test negative will have to follow home or institutional quarantine for seven days, the officials added.

