Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): The third phase of Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat polls, scheduled on Wednesday, will see elections for 2639 sarpanch and 19553 ward member posts, according to a statement by state's Panchayati Raj department.

"The third phase elections are notified for 3,221 sarpanch and 31,516 ward member posts. Out of which, 579 sarpanch and 11753 ward member posts will be unanimously elected. No nominations have been filed for 2 sarpanch and 210 ward member posts. The elections will be conducted in 20 revenue divisions, 160 mandals of 13 districts," informed Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, principal secretary, Panchayati Raj department.

The polls will take place at a total of 26,851 polling stations. Out of the total, 4118 have been identified as sensitive and 3127 have been identified as hypersensitive stations. While 1977 polling stations have been identified as Naxalite affected.

Dwivedi said, "Necessary arrangements have been made to handle any untoward incidents during the pollings in coordination with the police department. The counting centres have also been duly arranged by making the required security arrangements and also the COVID precautions suggested by the Health Department."

"13,250 counting supervisors and 50,020 counting personnel have been appointed, and necessary training has also been given to them," he added.

Polling will take place from 6:30 am to 3:30 pm. While in extremist affected polling stations, they will be held only up to 1:30 pm. (ANI)

