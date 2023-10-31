Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief Daggubati Purandeswari on Tuesday welcomed the state High Court's decision to grant interim bail to Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the skill development case.

The Andhra Pradesh BJP chief, however, condemned the arrest of Naidu saying that the crackdown on September 9 was not done in an appropriate way.

"We welcome the judgement of the (Andhra Pradesh) High Court for granting interim bail to Chandrababu Naidu. We condemn his arrest as it was not done in an appropriate way. They have made a mistake in the past by arresting without giving notice or without conducting an investigation. The method of arrest without adding his name to the FIR is also not the appropriate way. (But) It is a good sign to get interim bail," Purandeswari said.

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to former state Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on medical grounds for four weeks till November 24.

The court will hear arguments on the main bail petition on November 10.

The TDP supremo has been ordered to not participate in any other program except his medical check-ups at the hospital. The High Court also ordered Naidu to not participate in Media and Political activities.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the Rs multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to apolitical turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political "witch-hunt" and that Naidu was held on the basis of false allegations.

Besides, the skill development case, Naidu has been named as an accused in two other graft cases-- the Fibernet scam case, and the Inner Ring Road scam case.

Meanwhile on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) registered another case against Chandrababu Naidu in connection with allegations of illegal licensing of liquor companies in the previous government.

The case against Chandrababu Naidu has been registered under the PC Act 1988. CID officials have included Chandrababu Naidu as Accused number 3 in the case.

The CID officers filed a petition to conduct an inquiry regarding the case in the ACB court and the court allowed the hearing on this petition. (ANI)

