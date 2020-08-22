Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths raided the house of Gujjala Srinivasulu, former chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO), at Khajipet town in Kadapa district on Friday.

CID DSP Subbaraju informed that their team conducted the raid throughout the day and seized almost 3 kilograms of gold, almost 2 kilograms of silver, more than Rs 1 crore cash, and documents of many properties.

Also Read | Punjab: Five Intruders, Trying to Infiltrate From Pakistan, Shot Dead by BSF.

The CID sleuths have been investigating the case of irregularities in APCO since the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime.

Subbaraju further informed that their team took this move after taking permission from the court. (ANI)

Also Read | Shibu Soren, Wife Test COVID-19 Positive, Confirms Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)