Amaravati/Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday condoled the death of six people and announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for the family members of the victims of the gas leak-triggered explosion at a chemicals manufacturing unit at Akkireddygudem.

Thirteen people were also injured in the fire accident.

The chief minister also declared Rs 5 lakh compensation for each of those critically injured and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries.

Officials have been instructed to monitor the condition of those injured and the SP along with the district collector have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the reason for the incident.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also expressed anguish over the accident.

The district officials informed the Governor that the fire broke out in the chemical factory on Wednesday night and the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada for better treatment.

The Governor also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. (ANI)

