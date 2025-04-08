Amaravati, April 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his family members, is expected to lay the foundation stone for a new house in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati on Wednesday.

To build the house, the Chief Minister purchased land behind the Secretariat in Velagapudi village, along the E9 road, said a press release on Tuesday.

Now that Amaravati's development has resumed and its brand image is being revived, Naidu is turning his focus to building a home for himself, it stated.

"The Chief Minister building a house for himself in the greenfield capital region of Amaravati will instill confidence and faith among locals and the public at large," the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)