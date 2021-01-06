Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Liking the attacks on temples and idols as "political guerrilla warfare", Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the police to tackle the situation. He also alleged that the opposition is indulged in vandalizing acts to divert public attention from welfare schemes launched by his government.

"A new model of political guerilla warfare is taking place in the state. Temples and idols are being attacked with political motives. Attacks are being held on temples at places with less population, at midnight hours at isolated places. The idols are being desecrated," Reddy said while addressing Spandana' video conference with district collectors and SPs.

"The next day those incidents are being publicized in social media. After that, a section of mainstream media is publicizing that news. Opposition parties are using those opportunities," he added.

Reddy said that the Andhra Pradesh government is delivering many welfare schemes for the public.

"Unable to digest the public welfare, such incidents are being orchestrated by the opposition. Without any devotion or fear for God; idols are being demolished. The opposition wants to defame the government through these incidents. We have to carefully monitor these strategies," he said.

Reddy said that this type of incident never happened in past and there is a need to tackle political guerilla warfare.

"Such a situation never arose in past. This kind of political guerilla warfare should be tackled. As of now, 36,000 CCTV Cameras are installed in temples. Now communal harmony should be publicized. Stern action should be taken on those who spread hatred among castes and religions. Such situations should not be spared," he directed police officials.

"If anybody tries for political mileage, they should be taught a lesson. Every incident of idols' desecration or attack on temples should be carefully and meticulously investigated. The culprits should be displayed publicly. In this matter, collectors and SPs should not spare anybody. They should be taught a lesson," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary and advisor to Andhra Pradesh government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy raised suspicions towards Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the matter of attacks on temples and alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to gain a political foothold in the state by holding agitation on such incidents.

"Opposition parties are playing a dangerous game. They are playing with religion and Gods. Attacks are being held on small temples in small places, where security measures are nominal. Will the government, or YSRCP, or YS Jaganmohan Reddy get any benefit from such incidents? Even a small boy can say that such attacks will hamper the prestige," he said while addressing a press conference.

"When we were in opposition, we have never spoke on such incidents. We believe that religion and devotion are personal feelings. Our party works beyond such religious or caste politics. We never acted such irresponsible deeds. We appeal to the public to think. Who will do such things? Definitely, it is the handiwork of opposition TDP. They want to get political gain," he said.

Attacking BJP which tried to hold Ramateertham Dham Yatra on Tuesday against the alleged attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said, "BJP wants to make inroads into the state. That's why holding agitation. But it is not correct on their part to try to get political mileage of such unfortunate incidents. BJP speaking of religion is a well-known fact. That party is trying to get a foothold in the state."

The idol of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on December 29 following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest on the temple premises.

On December 31, Andhra Pradesh Police DGP Gautam Sawang had said that an investigation is going on in the incident of desecration of Lord Ram idol at Ramateertham. (ANI)

