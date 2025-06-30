Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 30 (PTI) YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu on Monday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of cheating people of the state by making "false promises and delivering failed governance".

Calling the TDP-led government's first year "a complete betrayal of public trust", Rambabu alleged that Naidu's attempt to push a door-to-door campaign was ironic, as the administration has nothing to show.

Also Read | Maharashtra Chakka Jam on July 01: Transport Operators Threaten Indefinite Strike From Tuesday Over E-Challan, Penalties; Check Their Key Demands and Other Details.

In the run up to the Assembly elections, the TDP held a door-to-door campaign promising "Super Six" welfare schemes by the NDA.

Super Six schemes include Rs 1,500 monthly aid to every woman in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and free bus travel for women.

Also Read | Who Is Anjali Vishwakarma? All About Woman IPS Who Got Into Heated Argument With BJP MLC Arun Pathak During Operation Sindoor Cup Match at Kanpur's Green Park Cricket Stadium (Watchy Video).

Other schemes under Super Six are--Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum (Talliki Vandanam) and three free gas cylinders to every household (Deepam - 2).

"After one year of TDP in office, there is no development, no implementation of promises, only chaos in law and order, and police being misused to attack political opponents," Rambabu said addressing a press conference.

He alleged that the TDP is running on lies fed through its propaganda machinery, but people now realise they have been deceived by hollow speeches and grand claims.

"Even his own party seems to have lost faith. Out of 56 leaders invited to a key meeting, 15 MLAs didn't attend. That's a clear signal," he said.

The former minister further accused TDP MLAs of indulging in "rampant extortions" to pay their leader IT Minister Nara Lokesh, alleging "widespread corruption" across the party's ranks.

The YSRCP leader alleged that Naidu's speeches are filled with self-boasting and baseless attacks on YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose popularity is steadily rising while TDP is sinking.

He claimed Naidu is afraid of Reddy's growing appeal, which is why travel restrictions are being imposed on the opposition leader. "There is nothing to speak of in terms of good governance. It has been atrocious from day one," said Rambabu.

There was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)