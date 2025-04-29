Amaravati, Apr 29 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday unveiled a Rs 6.6 lakh crore Andhra Pradesh Annual Credit Plan for the fiscal year 2025-26 during the 231st State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) meeting.

Marking a 22 per cent increase from the Rs 5.4 lakh crore credit plan for 2024–25, the new plan sets a target of over Rs 3 lakh crore in loans for the agriculture sector and Rs 1.28 lakh crore for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

"The Chief Minister unveiled the Andhra Pradesh Annual Credit Plan for FY 2025–26 during the SLBC meeting," an official press release stated, adding that Naidu urged bankers to focus on the welfare and financial inclusion of tenant farmers, Dalits, backward classes, minorities, and other underserved groups.

The FY26 plan aims to disburse Rs 4.5 lakh crore under priority sector lending and over Rs 2 lakh crore under non-priority sector lending.

Naidu encouraged banks to exceed these targets.

Referring to long-term state initiatives such as the Swarna Andhra–2047 (golden Andhra) vision and various developmental goals for the next four years, Naidu appealed to the banking sector to offer full support.

Noting that several projects are in the pipeline across various sectors, he called on bankers to provide the required financial backing.

