Jerusalem [Israel], February 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held "fruitful and wide-ranging" talks with Israeli President Issac Herzog.

President Herzog also said that India and Israel are stronger together.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Glimpses from the meeting with President Herzog. Our talks were extremely fruitful and wide ranging."

Herzog said in a post on X, "The people of Israel and India are stronger together. The people of India and Israel are more empowered together."

PM Modi tweeted in agreement with Herzog, saying, "Fully agree with you, President Herzog. It was a delight to meet you and discuss diverse aspects of the India-Israel friendship. There is immense scope in futuristic areas such as technology, innovation, StartUps and more. My gratitude to you for supporting the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (A tree for Mother) initiative."

India and Israel are set to sign a series of economic, security and diplomatic agreements after the conclusion of the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the official account of Israeli PM said on Thursday.

In a post on X, it further noted that after the signing of the agreements, the two leaders will deliver joint statements to the press.

"At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties will sign a series of economic, security, and diplomatic agreements, after which Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Modi will deliver joint statements to the media", the post said.

PM Modi began his two-day official visit to Israel by meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. In a warm gesture, Israeli PM Netanyahu and his wife personally welcomed him at the airport and honoured him with a special guard of honour. (ANI)

