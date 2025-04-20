New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Easter, highlighting the message of hope and peace.

In a post on X, CM Naidu said, "My greetings to my Christian brothers and sisters on the occasion of the Holy Easter Day, the day when Jesus Christ, the Saviour of the world, was resurrected. Easter Day, the day when Jesus Christ, who died on the cross, was resurrected, has become a holy day in the religious faith of Christians. Easter Day provides a message to continue life with new aspirations".

Also, YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Sunday, extended their greetings to the Christian communities on the occasion of Easter, highlighting the message of hope and renewal associated with the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Former Andhra Chief Minister shared his Easter message on X, and said, "Wishing everyone a blessed and joyful Easter! May the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ fill your hearts with hope, peace, and the promise of new life to you and your loved ones."

Easter Sunday is a religious Christian holiday that is observed globally to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and while holidays like Christmas have fixed dates, the date for Easter changes from year to year.

According to the Bible, it marks the third day after Jesus was crucified when he rose from the dead.

Around the world, Easter is celebrated in various ways, with many cultures incorporating their own traditions and customs into the holiday.

Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter. It is a time when Catholics gather to remember and participate in the Passion of Jesus Christ. The Passion was the final period of Christ's life in Jerusalem. It covers the span from when He arrived in Jerusalem to when He was crucified.

Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who rose on the third day after being crucified by the Romans, according to the Bible. The celebration is done on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the equinox.

Easter is determined by the lunar and solar calendars. Easter is celebrated in Western Christianity on the first Sunday after the first full moon that occurs on or after the vernal (spring) equinox, which usually occurs between March 22 and April 25. The date for Easter changes from year to year. The reason for this variation is that Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. As a result, the Easter date for the Eastern Church may differ from that of the Western Church. (ANI)

