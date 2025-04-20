Mumbai, April 20: A 23-year-old real estate firm manager in Mumbai became the victim of a sextortion scam after connecting with a woman named ‘Divya’ on a dating app. The incident occurred between April 4 and 6, with a complaint filed at Powai police station on April 12.

According to the FIR, the victim received a connection request from Divya on April 4 while at his Santacruz residence. The message read, “Looking for new friendship,” which he accepted. On April 6, while at his Powai office, he received a video call from her, during which the woman appeared nude and encouraged him to do the same. The man went to the washroom to participate. Later, he received a 30-second explicit video of himself, along with a demand for INR 20,000. Sextortion in Mumbai: 66-Year-Old Cuffe Parade Man Extorted of INR 29 Lakh After He Befriends Charming Woman Online Who Appears Nude and Makes Him Strip on WhatsApp Video Call.

Fearing exposure, the victim transferred the money. However, another demand for INR 30,000 followed, along with threats of circulating the video to more contacts. By then, the video had already been shared with his brother, friend, and a client from his contact list. Rajasthan Shocker: 4 Cyber Fraudsters Arrested for Sextortion and Job Scam.

Distressed, the man consulted a friend and then approached the police. A case has been registered for extortion and cybercrime. The cyber police are now investigating the bank account and digital trail linked to the initial transaction of INR 20,000.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution on social media and dating platforms to avoid falling prey to such online blackmail scams.

