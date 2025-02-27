Amaravati, Feb 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha on Thursday and discussed the possibility of the state hosting the National Games in 2029.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the new sports policy of the state and explored the prospect of setting up a Sports Authority of India (SAI) regional centre.

"It was a pleasure to meet IOA President and Rajya Sabha MP P T Usha. We had a great discussion on our new sports policy and our vision to support athletes," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Additionally, Naidu deliberated on plans to establish a national centre of excellence and develop a sports city in Amaravati.

Naidu emphasised that the state government is committed to providing the best opportunities for talented young athletes.

