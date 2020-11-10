Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government released an amount of Rs 10,000 each to 11,501 beneficiaries of the second phase of the YSR Vahanamitra scheme for 2020-21, the State's Transport Department said on Monday.

According to MT Krishna Babu, principal secretary, Transport Department, Andhra Pradesh, Under the Vahanamitra scheme, which was launched in 2019-20, self-owned auto/taxi/maxi cab drivers get financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to meet expenses like insurance, fitness certificate and repairs. In the first year, 2,36,343 beneficiaries were disbursed Rs 10,000 each.

"During the first phase of the scheme for the second year (2020-21), 38,605 new applications were received and 37,756 applications were sanctioned benefit. A total of 26,1975 beneficiaries were sanctioned Rs 10,000 this year on June 4, as per Krishna Babu.

During the second phase of the scheme, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy ordered the officials to extend the scheme for more beneficiaries and extended the time limit for one more month till July 4. "As many as 11,501 eligible applications were received, verified, processed and sanctioned in July," Krishna Babu said.

According to the principal secretary, Transport Department, the financial assistance for 11,501 beneficiaries was disbursed on Monday by the State government. Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao transferred the amounts into the accounts of the beneficiaries. (ANI)

