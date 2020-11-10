The JDU-BJP combine took the lead in the trends that came in around 10:30 am for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Results. While the initial trends favoured the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, the picture changed after a couple of hours into counting and some television news channels even showed the NDA inching towards majority.

Counting of votes for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 began at 8 am today. While some of the biggest exit polls had predicted a clear majority for the RJD+Congress+Left Grand Alliance. However, over two hours into counting, the exit polls seem to have gotten it all wrong. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live News Updates.

Meanwhile, as the battle seems to be headed to a hung Assembly, all eyes are on LJP chief Chirag Paswan, who, it now seems may be the kingmaker if the current trends hold. But many now believe that the NDA may even head towards a clear majority without Paswan and Nitish Kumar may be ready for another term as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Voting was held for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. This is the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

