Amaravati, May 30 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government is organising yoga sessions in various places as part of Yogandhra-2025, a month-long campaign from May 21, to promote yoga in the run-up to the International Yoga Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the International Yoga Day celebrations in Vishakapatnam on June 21.

Also Read | Cash at Judge Yashwant Varma's Home: Cash-in-Fire Evidence Passed Forensic Test, CFSL Verified Key Videos in Case, Say Sources.

"In line with India's wellness vision, PM Modi's presence in Visakhapatnam reflects the state's commitment to globalising yoga through the ambitious Yogandhra-2025 campaign," said an official release.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called for inclusive participation, ensuring yoga becomes a daily health ritual, with programmes designed for schools, offices, remote hamlets, and urban centers.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly By-Elections 2025: AAP Announces Candidates and Star Campaigners for Bypolls on Kadi and Visavadar Seats.

In a month-long campaign, each day will feature a unique theme like fitness, mindfulness, and women's wellness, with mass yoga, cultural performances, and awareness drives drawing huge crowds across the state.

The campaign will be held in villages, cities, temples, beaches and tourist spots.

According to the state tourism department, destinations such as Araku, Srisailam, and Rushikonda are bustling with visitors amid upgraded facilities and yoga events.

'Yogandhra-2025' is an attempt to position Andhra Pradesh on the global wellness map, building a strong identity as a yoga-centric state committed to holistic health and vibrant living, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)