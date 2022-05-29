Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Sunday lauded doctors for their service to people during the COVID-19 pandemic and said that they have fought the pandemic in a spectacular manner.

Harichandan participated as Chief Guest at the "Cardiology Update Summit" organized by Ramesh Hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Harichandan congratulated the doctors for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the entire doctors' fraternity and the associate staff have fought the pandemic in a spectacular manner and the Prime Minister of the country has on several occasions praised the doctors and health care works as the frontline warriors.

He said the contribution of the doctors cannot be forgotten and the entire nation remains indebted to them. He further said that the COVID-19 pandemic had posed the greatest danger and menace not only to our country but to the entire world and it was a big challenge to the entire humanity.

Harichandan said that the doctors and the scientists started their work started work with a lot of ambition and ultimately became successful today it is a great pleasure for everybody in the world that the COVID-19 pandemic could be controlled.

The Governor said that the doctors and scientists have saved the country and India's contribution to the world in the matter of controlling the COVID-19 pandemic was unique.

On the prevalence of heart disease in the country, the Governor said that with the increased consumption of processed food and dependence on machines for physical work, the urban population is more in danger of getting heart ailments than their counterparts in rural areas and habits like smoking, alcohol use, low physical activity, and insufficient consumption of vegetables and fruits, are contributing to the high number of Cardio Vascular Diseases.

Regular exercise is the best way of maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of a heart attack and physical activity such as walking, swimming and dancing, makes the heart work harder and keeps it healthy, said the Governor.

Quoting a story from the Ramayan, the Governor said that a doctor and a physician is like a god before the patient and he has no enemy and he cannot consider whether the patient is a friend or an enemy and it was his duty to treat a person fighting for his life and that his dharma. He said that medical practice is a noble profession and appealed to the doctors to have compassion while treating the poor and the downtrodden people. (ANI)

