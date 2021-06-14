Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday quashed the state government order appointing Sanchaita Gajapati Raju as the chairperson of Maharaja Alak Narayana Science and Arts Society (MANSAS) trust and issued order to reinstate Ashok Gajapati Raju as the chairman.

After the incident of vandalism of idols at Lord Ram temple at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district in the last week of December 2020, the state government had removed Raju as the chairman of MANSAS trust in January.

Ramateertham Temple comes under the purview of the same trust. Raju had filed petition in the High Court against the state government.

Raju is Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Sanchaita is the daughter of his brother Anand Gajapati Raju's estranged wife. (ANI)

