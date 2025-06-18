New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Minister for Information Technology and Education is on a two-day visit to Delhi to meet with various union ministers and discuss issues regarding the state, among other things.

According to the state minister's itinerary, today he will be meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at 10:30 AM, while at 2 PM he will meet with Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, at 4:30 PM with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, followed by a meeting at 5:30 PM with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Andhra minister will be meeting with Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the morning and later on will be meeting former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Earlier on June 16, intending to help students get better coaching for exams, the Andhra Pradesh government announced that over 1 lakh students across over a 1,300 government junior colleges will be provided with free study material and free coaching for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

"Proud to launch a transformative initiative under the Andhra Pradesh Model of Education-- providing free JEE & NEET coaching along with expertly curated study material to 1 lakh+ students across 1,355 govt junior colleges," Nara Lokesh wrote in a post on X.

Underlining the policy ensuring that every child has a Right to Education, Lokesh added, "Quality education is every child's right, not a privilege. This model gives every student in Andhra Pradesh a fair chance to dream big and achieve bigger."

His post added, "For the first time in India, a state government is delivering IIT/NEET-level academic support within the public education system -- bridging the gap between rural talent and national aspirations. Students in MPC & BiPC streams will now receive daily coaching, extended learning hours, structured tests, and tracked academic progress -- just like in elite private institutions." (ANI)

