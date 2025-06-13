Amaravati, Jun 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday promised to establish a national benchmark in school education within a year through the "Andhra Model of Education."

Lokesh urged parents to admit their children to government schools, assuring that the NDA coalition government would provide quality education and take complete responsibility for students' academic development.

"Our government has distributed kits to students without any leader's photo on it and introduced reforms like lighter school bags," said Lokesh addressing a press conference, emphasising transparency and genuine efforts in school improvement.

The Minister urged people of the state to give one year's time to the NDA coalition government, and then the government will show the nation what the 'Andhra Model of Education' truly means as promised in the assembly.

He emphasised reforms to reduce the burden of heavy school bags, introduce smart classrooms, provide modern labs and clean, functional toilets in every school.

The minister said vocational training, digital literacy, and English language skills will be integrated to equip students for global opportunities and future-ready careers.

