New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Mumbai's Kartik Karkera scorched the route all along the 11th edition of the Cognizant New Delhi Marathon to annex the prestigious crown here on Sunday morning.

Completing the 42.2 kilometres as the world slept in a remarkable time of two hours and thirteen minutes (02:13:10), Karkera comfortably surpassed the qualifying mark for the Asian Games in Japan later this year, according to a release.

A doctor by profession, the 28-year-old had to stave off a concerted bid by Gopi Thonakal (02:13:12) and Man Singh (02:13:15) to eventually take the top position on the podium.

The fierce competition between the trio saw them cross the finish line within a few breaths of each other, well under the 2:15:04 required for men to grace the Asian Games in September.

The elite women, however, could not match their male counterparts' stunning run, falling way short of the 2:31:52 mark. Thakor Nirmaben (02:41:15), however, will be proud of her performance, doing justice to her higher ranking while leaving Bhagirathi (02:43:28) and Ashwini Jadhav (02:56:59) in her trail.

The New Delhi Marathon, the AFI-certified National Marathon of the country, proved to be a runaway success, with over 30,000 runners from 31 countries, 490 cities participating.

Olympic medallist Vijender Singh and tennis star Rohan Bopanna flagged off key races in the morning and, later, bestowed the glittering trophies and prize money on the winners.

"Every year, the New Delhi Marathon is becoming bigger and better, with the cream of India taking part in the event. The presence of several athletes from other countries is the crowning glory for us," Nagaraj Adiga, Race Director & CMD of NEB Sports, said.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the Cognizant New Delhi Marathon 2026 for their extraordinary performances. Equally, every participant, whether an elite athlete, a first-time runner, or a community supporter, has helped make this event a true celebration of resilience, unity, and the human spirit. Together, we are proud to have been part of a memorable edition that showcased not only outstanding athletic achievement but also the collective energy and inspiration of the running community," said Rajesh Varrier, President - Global Operations and Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India.

In the other key races, Kuldip Kumar (01:08:51) and Genet Shikur Reshid (01:19:36) grabbed the bragging rights in the half-marathons. Ravi Bumbak (01:09:33) and Mohmmad Sahil Anigeri (01:09:41) took the next two positions among men, as did Ekta Ekta (01:19:39) and Priti Lamva (01:19:59)among women.

Results:

Marathon (Men): 1. Kartik Jayraj Karkera (02:13:10); 2. Gopi Thonakal (02:13:12); 3. Man Singh (02:13:15)Marathon (Women): 1. Thakor Nirmaben Bharatjee (02:41:15); 2. Bhagirathi (02:43:28); 3. Ashwini Madan Jadhav (02:56:59)Half-Marathon (Men): 1. Kuldip Kumar (01:08:51); 2. Ravi Bumbak (01:09:33); 3. Mohmmad Sahil Anigeri (01:09:41)Half-Marathon (Women): 1. Genet Shikur Reshid (01:19:36); 2. Ekta Ekta (01:19:39); 3. Priti Lamva (01:19:59)10K (Men): 1. Manav Sharma (0:30:40); 2. Prakash Rai (0:30:44); 3. Vishal Singh (0:34:45)10K (Women): 1. Anjali (0:37:05); 2. Neha Neha (0:41:50); 3. Anupriti Mishra (0:41:48). (ANI)

