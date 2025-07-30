Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Pill Subhas Chandra Bose has urged Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, JP Nadda, to immediately address the severe shortage of urea in Andhra Pradesh during the peak Kharif season.

In a letter dated July 30, the MP highlighted that although the state was allocated 1.30 lakh metric tonnes of urea for July, many districts continue to face an acute shortage.

He noted that the crisis has intensified due to limited fortnightly allotments, the closure of the National Fertilisers Corporation Limited (NFCL) unit in Kakinada, and the Ramagundam plant in Telangana failing to meet Andhra Pradesh's demand. Farmers in districts such as Srikakulam, Kurnool, and parts of Rayalaseema are reportedly enduring long queues, restricted purchase limits, and widespread distress, particularly among small and marginal farmers.

Subhas Chandra Bose also cited reports from civil society organisations and local media, which have exposed serious issues in the distribution network.

These include delayed dispatches, inadequate staffing at retail outlets, and failures in last-mile delivery. Recent raids have uncovered hoarding activities, with fertiliser stock worth over ₹10 crore being seized.

The MP requested the Union Minister to take immediate measures, including expediting the remaining July-August supply, reconsidering the closure of the Kakinada NFCL unit, deploying mobile fertiliser vans in affected mandals, and enhancing real-time stock monitoring systems.

He stressed that timely intervention is essential to safeguard rural livelihoods and prevent irreparable damage to the ongoing agricultural season.

Earlier on July 24, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliamentary Party leader and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, along with MPs Kalisetti Appalanaidu and Tenneti Krishna Prasad, met Union Minister JP Nadda on Thursday and submitted a representation seeking immediate redressal of the urea shortage crisis in Andhra Pradesh.

During the meeting, MP Lavu submitted a letter seeking the centre's support for the dissemination of Urea in adequate, required amounts for the state farmers.

In the letter, the MP mentioned, "As per the July 2025 Kharif Supply Plan, the Department of Fertilizers had allocated 1,30,000 Metric Tonnes (MTs) of urea to Andhra Pradesh. However, by 18th July, only 49,485 MTs had reached the state, including material in transit, leaving a shortfall of 80,515 MTs."

During the meeting, the MP delegation emphasised that timely intervention is vital to protect the interests of farmers and ensure the success of the Kharif season in Andhra Pradesh.

The letter further highlighted that over 1.16 lakh hectares are under paddy cultivation, and major Kharif crops such as groundnut, red gram, cotton, and maize are being sown across 8.21 lakh hectares. The resulting demand-supply mismatch has led to panic buying and market pressure on urea availability.

The delegation urged the Union Government to treat the issue as a top priority. (ANI)

