East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): One person went missing, while three others were rescued after a boat in the river Godavari partially broke as it met with an accident here.

One person is still missing. The mishap occurred around 7 pm.

East Godavari Special Branch DSP Ambika Prasad told ANI, "A boat was sent in the evening from Chintoor to the flood-affected areas like Nimmalagudem. However, the boat was called back as the situation there is bad."

"The boat driver turned it back. When the boat was hardly at 1.5 km distance to Chintoor, it accidentally hit the pillar of the Sabari bridge. The boat is partially broken. Four persons were present in the boat at the time of the accident. Three of them are rescued," Prasad added.

However, the boat driver is missing. He might have washed away in the heavy current of river water, Prasad informed.

"Search and rescue operation was launched immediately. But as it is a very deep area, the rescue operation may not continue for a long time (today)," said Prasad. (ANI)

