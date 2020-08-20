Ballia, August 20: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the suspension of Ashok Chaudhary, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Ballia, after a video him beating people with a stick for not wearing face mask went viral on social media. In the video, Ballia SDM Ashok Chaudhary, along with policemen, is seen hitting people for not wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. UP Govt Suspends Maharajganj DM, Five Other Officials Over 'Negligence in Cow Protection'.

Chaudhary beat people when he conducted a drive in Belthara Road to check if people are wearing masks and observing social distancing. "Taking cognisance of unruly behaviour of Ballia SDM Ashok Chaudhary with the public, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended him with immediate effect," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted. On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, Ashok Chaudhary has been transferred to the Revenue Department. Rampur Youth Dials DM Asking For 4 Samosas Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Gets Them, But Is Asked to Clean Drain as Punishment.

Ballia SDM Ashok Chaudhary Beat People With Stick For Not Wearing Mask:

मुख्यमंत्री जी के निर्देशों के क्रम में श्री अशोक चौधरी को निलम्बित करते हुए राजस्व परिषद से सम्बद्ध किया गया है। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) August 20, 2020

Chaudhary's act of running after people and beating them with a stick has created an uproar and drew a lot of criticism. A group of policemen were also involved in stopping and hitting people for not wearing face masks. However, no action has been taken against the cops.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 10:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).