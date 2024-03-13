Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) appointed coordinators for two assembly constituencies, Chilakaluripet and Gajuwaka, ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections.

While Kavati Manohar Naidu has been appointed as the coordinator for Chilakaluripet, Gudivada Amar Nath has been appointed for Gajuwaka, the release from the party's Central Office said on Tuesday.

The release also mentioned that C Sathyanarayanamma from the Backward Classes community was appointed as the Kurnool Mayor. Sathyanarayanamma is currently working as Kurnool 25 Ward Corporator, it added.

The appointment came a day after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP) sealed a seat-sharing pact in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP chief and former Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that his party has 'forged a formidable seat-sharing formula' among its alliance partners.

"In Amaravati today, the BJP, TDP and JSP forged a formidable seat-sharing formula. With this significant step, the people of Andhra Pradesh now stand on the threshold of reclaiming our state and paving the way for a brighter future. I humbly call upon my people of Andhra Pradesh to shower their blessings upon this alliance, and grant us a historic mandate to serve them," Naidu said in a post on X.

"Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) have decided to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh together," a joint statement of the parties said.

According to the statement, the BJP will contest from six seats, the TDP from 17 seats and the JSP from two seats for the parliamentary elections.

In the assembly elections, the BJP will contest from 10 seats, the TDP from 144 seats and the JSP from 21 seats, as per the statement.

The seat-sharing was finalised at a meeting held at Amaravati today following the meeting between the three parties in Delhi, where an alliance was formalised. (ANI)

