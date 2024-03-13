Lucknow, March 13: The Uttar Pradesh government has officially launched 'Mission Bharosa', its portal and mobile application to ensure the safety of school children. Recognising the critical importance of safe transportation of school children, this initiative focuses on implementing appropriate measures, including police verification of drivers and attendants, to ensure safe journey to and from school for students.

Vehicles of any type, whether bus, van, auto-rickshaw or e-rickshaw used in transportation of children, are to be registered and integrated on the Bharosa platform and the condition, mandatory documentations and other safety features of school transport vehicles will be verified by the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: CM Yogi Adityanath Allots Portfolios to Newly-Inducted Ministers in UP Cabinet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Bharosa provides a framework to establish proper coordination among various stakeholders like RTO, police, Education department, schools, CMO, transport owners, parents and citizens using an advanced Artificial Intelligence machine learning-enabled technology platform that strives to provide safe driver and vehicle for transport of children."

Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, "'Mission Bharosa' stands as a beacon of commitment to the safety and security of our school-going children. In a world where every journey counts, especially for the young minds heading towards education, this proactive initiative takes lead in ensuring their well-being. 'Mission Bharosa' prioritises safe transportation of school children." Yogi Adityanath Led Uttar Pradesh Government Records 60% Increase in Revenue in January 2024.

He added, "The highlight of the project is that the drivers and attendants are provided training and exposed to awareness programmes to enhance their understanding of child safety protocols, apart from regular health and eye check-up services. 'Mission Bharosa' is the need of the hour and deserves to be emulated across Uttar Pradesh and the country."

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob said, "Parents, students, school authorities and common citizens are encouraged to provide feedback and report of any concerns via Bharosa Portal and mobile application regarding the school vehicle, driving performance or any other useful suggestions, facilitating prompt intervention and resolution."

"It is an initiative to make the transportation of school-going children safe and secure. Children, specially of the age below 14 years, need sensitive care and protection and I feel that it is the duty of administration to make that extra effort to assist in this endeavour," she added.

