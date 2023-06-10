Tirupathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): A total of eight accused persons allegedly involved in the smuggling of red sandalwood were arrested in Bhakarapet, police said on Saturday.

Police said that five red sandalwood logs, two cars, three axes, and three saws worth Rs 22 lakhs were seized from the arrested smugglers.

Police also mentioned that an auto driver who was ferrying them from Talakona to Bhakarapet played a key role in apprehending smugglers.

"Auto driver Siddaiah identified the nine passengers who boarded the auto from Talakona to Bhakarapet as red sandalwood smugglers based on the way they spoke to him. He brought them directly to the police station. The smugglers saw the station board and ran away from the auto," the police official said.

"We chased after them and managed to arrest 8 of them. Tamil Nadu's most wanted smuggler Tanji narrowly escaped. Five red sandalwood logs, two cars, three axes, and three saws worth Rs 22 lakhs were seized from the arrested smugglers," he added.

Further investigation is underway into the matter. (ANI)

