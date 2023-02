Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday visited the residence of a party leader Kommareddy Pattabhiram in Gannavaram town of Andhra Pradesh after he was sent to 14-day remand in connection to clash incident.

A clash broke out between YSR Congress Party and TDP workers in Gannavaram in Gannavaram town on Monday.

Also Read | YouTuber Arvind Arora Booked for 'Defaming' Lawyer by Using His Wedding Video Without Consent in Gurugram.

According to officials, unidentified people vandalised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Gannavaram and set the party's General Secretary Koneru Sandeep's car on fire.

Following the incident, TDP spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhiram and other leaders were taken into custody by police and were produced in court on Tuesday. Gannavaram court later sent TDP spokesman Pattabhiram on a 14-day remand.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Dissolves Suspended Staff Selection Commission.

TDP leaders alleged third-degree torture to Pattabhiram by police during remand and claimed that he was later taken to a government hospital because of injuries on his hands.

"We suspect police did third-degree torture with him. We will approach session court and see bail is granted to him," TDP MLC Ashok Babu told reporters.

Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)