Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has officially released the comprehensive list of voters for all 175 assembly constituencies. The total number of voters in the final list stands at 4,08,07,256, a press release by the State Election Commission said.

Breaking down the figures, the list comprises 2,07,37,065 female voters, 2,00,09,275 male voters, and 3,482 voters identified as the third gender. This release marks a crucial step in the electoral process, providing transparency and crucial information for the upcoming elections in the state.

The Election Commission has unveiled the district-wise final list of voters for the year 2024. The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer has uploaded the conclusive voter lists on the CEO Andhra website, presenting constituency-wise electoral rolls in PDF format.

Chief Electoral Officer has issued instructions to the Collectors of the respective districts for a widespread release of the voter lists. The State Chief Electoral Officer handed over the finalized voter list for 2024 to various political parties, emphasizing transparency and inclusivity in the electoral process.

Despite concerns raised over the draft list released on October 27 last year, CEO Meena assured that additional precautions were taken in preparing the final voter list. Criticism centred around issues such as votes with zero door numbers and duplicate votes.

The state officials are now under scrutiny, and there is a growing concern about potential consequences if errors persist in the final list, he said.

"In the recent Tirupati by-election, the Election Commission cracked down on the downloading of voter identity cards and the creation of fake EPIC cards. This led to the suspension of a district collector and other officials. Political parties are expressing scepticism regarding the accuracy of the final voter list," the press release said.

In the Anantapur district alone, there are 19,94,544 voters, as revealed by District Collector Gauthami.

The Election Commission's released voter list is under scrutiny, with 17,000 pending applications. Officials are actively working to address these applications and ensure corrections. The District Collector highlighted the possibility of registering new votes until the nomination process concludes.

"Amidst this process, five cases related to the registration of false votes have been registered in Anantapur district. Specifically, three cases in Raptadu, one in Kalyanadurgam, and one in Anantapur Urban. The details of these cases will be disclosed soon," the press release added.

The release of the first final list, following a meticulous examination of applications for the deletion of votes due to double entries, votes of deceased persons, and other reasons, marks a crucial milestone in the lead-up to the upcoming elections. (ANI)

