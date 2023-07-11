Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): A student studying in the fourth class in a tribal welfare hostel was found dead in suspicious condition in Puliramannagudem of Buttaya Gudem mandal here.

Eluru Superintendent of Police (SP) Mary Prasanthi said, "A fourth standard tribal student who was staying in the Social Welfare hostel was found dead in the campus premises. Some unknown person have brutally murdered him and his body has been found today morning."

A letter has been found at the crime scene in which some unknown persons have written that if the students do not vacate the hostel then several others may die, the SP added. "We are verifying the handwriting and inquiring into it," she said.

The hostel warden informed that the deceased was from Urrinka village. The Eluru SP said that the deceased was shifted to a government hospital for Post mortem examination and after the process the body has been handed over to the family.

A case has been registered under section 302 Indian Penal Code and special teams have been formed to investigate the case, the police said.

The murder has created a stir among local tribal communities. They have started protesting against the revenue police officers at the hostel demanding immediate arrest of the accused and the immediate suspension of the hostel warden. (ANI)

