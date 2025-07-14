Rayachoty, July 14: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed deep sadness after nine people lost their lives when a mango-laden lorry overturned near Reddicheruvu Katta, Pullampet mandal in the Annamayya district, in the last hours of Sunday. The CM inquired with officials about the cause of the accident. Officials informed him that the victims were travelling from Rajampet to Railway Koduru when the incident took place at late hours of Sunday. Additionally, they also reported that proper medical treatment is being provided to the injured.

CM assured that the government will fully support the families of the deceased. He directed the officials to ensure quality medical care for those injured in the accident. Alongside Chandrababu Naidu, former CM of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed grief over the lorry mishap. Annamayya Road Accident: 9 Labourers Killed, 10 Others Injured As Mango-Laden Truck Overturns in Andhra Pradesh; Transport Minister Mandipalli Reddy, YSRCP’s Jagan Mohan Reddy Mourn Loss of Lives.

In addition to this, the governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, has expressed deep anguish and profound grief over the road accident that occurred on Sunday night. Following this, Nazeer has also directed the district administration to provide better medical care to the injured persons and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

In a similar incident that happened on June 30, three people died and five other persons sustained serious injuries after a lorry collided with a tempo traveller in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district, informed the police. This incident took place at Kurabalakota Mandal of the Tamballapalle Constituency, near Dommanna Bavi. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 1 Killed, 8 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Singupuram Highway in Srikakulam (Watch Video).

Mudivedu Sub-Inspector Dilip stated that an unidentified lorry hit the tempo traveller. The critically injured individuals were immediately shifted to Madanapalle Government Hospital via the 108 ambulance service.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy took cognisance of the road accident in Annamayya district and expressed his deep sorrow over the accident. The minister directed the transport authorities to initiate prompt rescue operations at the accident site. Mudivedu Sub-Inspector Dilip said that a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway in the matter.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)