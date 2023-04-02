Ananthapuramu (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Calling Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy a traitor of the Backward Classes (BC), the Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday said that Rs 75,760 crore BC Sub-Plan funds have been diverted by the State CM in the past four years.

When the representatives of the Valmiki, Boya Union met Lokesh at Nagalur of Dharmavaram Assembly segment during his ongoing padayatra, Yuva Galam, the TDP national general secretary said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is harassing the BCs, including the Boya community members, by foisting false cases against them. "Such false cases have been registered against at least 26,000 BCs," he said.

Observing that it is the TDP that promoted the Valmikis and Boyas politically, Lokesh said that Kalva Srinivasulu, who belongs to this community, was given the Cabinet berth by the TDP besides accommodating several leaders in local bodies. Lokesh promised allocation of funds for Valmikis and Boyas as per the population ratio once the TDP is back in power. "Taking into consideration the Satyapal Malik Committee recommendations, justice will be done for the community," he added.

Earlier, the representatives of the community made an appeal to Lokesh to give priority to them politically and also lift all the false cases registered against the community leaders. They also wanted ST status for the Valmikis and Boyas.

Before beginning his pada yatra on Sunday, Lokesh had an interaction with handloom weavers at the CSB campsite where he promised free power for upto 200 units for them soon after the TDP forms the government again.

When a woman, Ramulamma, expressed her inability to bear the expenditure of the education of her two children as her husband died recently, Lokesh promised to take responsibility for the education of the two children. "Also, immediately after the TDP is back in power, Rs 10 lakh each will be paid as ex gratia to the kin of those handloom weavers' families who died by suicide," Lokesh said.

Expressing concern that the State Government has not come to the rescue of 53 families in Dharmavaram of those who had died by suicide, Lokesh asked the local MLA why he had not taken the initiative. He felt the need to treat both power looms and handlooms separately. "Within a few days of the TDP forming the government, all the welfare schemes for the handloom workers will be revived," he stated.

At Podarallapalli, the Jilledu Banda project displaced met Lokesh and narrated to him that they are set to lose their lands as the State Government has increased the capacity of the project to 2.48 thousand million cubic feet (TMCFT). The displaced also complained that they have not been informed of land acquisition till now and appealed to Lokesh to take up their case of getting proper compensation to them.

Stating that the owners be informed of the land acquisition under the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act-2013, Lokesh said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is forcibly acquiring land from the owners. The TDP national general secretary assured the displaced that the party will certainly take up the matter and will see to it that they get compensation as per the provisions of the law. "The TDP will stand by you all till justice is done," he added.

The local handloom workers presented silk clothes to Lokesh and his family members. Terming it a marvellous gift to him from the handloom workers, Lokesh thanked them profusely. (ANI)

