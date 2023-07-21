Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the Bay of Bengal due to a low-pressure area and associated cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast that is causing rainfall and heavy winds in Andhra Pradesh, said the Director of the Visakhapatnam cyclone warning centre on Thursday.

“The low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast now lies over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height," the Director of the Visakhapatnam cyclone warning centre, M Sunanda.

"Light to moderate rain was reported in many places in Andhra Pradesh, and heavy rainfall in the ASR district, Eluru district, and NTR district. Due to this condition, heavy winds are going on in the Andhra Pradesh coast. Warning to Fishermen not venture in the Bay of Bengal,” said Sunanda. (ANI)

