Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): In a significant political development, former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Nallagatla Swamidas and his wife Sudharani, who represented the Tiruvuru constituency in the NTR district, joined the YSR Congress party on Thursday.

The formal induction took place at the Chief Minister's camp office, where Chief Minister YS Jagan was present to welcome the new members.

Swamidas, a two-time TDP MLA from Tiruvur, emerged victorious in the elections held in 1994 and 1999. His decision to switch party allegiance marks a notable shift in the political landscape of the region.

The joining ceremony was attended by key political figures, including MP Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy, MLCs Marri Rajasekhar, Monditoka Arunkumar, and MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao.

The presence of these prominent leaders underscores the significance of Swamidas and Sudharani's entry into the YSR Congress party.

Recently, hours after quitting the Telugu Desam Party, Kesineni Srinivas met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and joined YSRCP on Wednesday.

The Vijayawada MP, popularly known as Nani, also submitted his resignation as a Member of Parliament to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Soon after jumping the ship, Kesineni said, "For nine years, I believed in Chandrababu's leadership, but now it's clear that he is a fraud. Chandrababu has caused turmoil in my family, and it's time for me to part ways."

In his resignation letter to party president Chandrababu Naidu, Nani said, "I am writing to formally tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), effective immediately. After careful consideration and personal reflection, I have decided that it is in my best interest to discontinue my association with the party."

"I want to express my gratitude for the opportunities and experiences I have had as a member of the TDP over the years. However, my personal circumstances and beliefs have evolved, leading me to this decision. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the party leadership, fellow members, and supporters for their guidance and support during my tenure with the TDP. Please consider this letter as my formal resignation from the primary membership of the party," he added.(ANI)

