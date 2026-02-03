The atmosphere inside the reality show The 50 has turned volatile following explosive remarks by reality TV veteran Prince Narula and content creator Sagar Thakur, known as Maxtern. During a recent episode, the two contestants revisited their past friction with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, with Narula dismissing Yadav’s tough-guy persona as a fabrication for social media. The discussion has sparked a fresh wave of controversy, highlighting unresolved tensions between some of the digital world’s most prominent figures. ‘The 50’ Contestant Vanshaj Singh Leaks Chat With Prince Narula’s Team Amid Elimination Controversy, Calls Him ‘Clown’.

Prince Narula’s Claims of Intimidation Against Elvish Yadav

In a candid conversation with Maxtern, Prince Narula made serious allegations regarding his history with Elvish Yadav. Narula claimed that after a heated argument on a previous show, Yadav attempted to intimidate him through third parties. "He made many gangsters call and threaten me," Narula alleged, asserting that he refused to be cowed by the calls.

Narula further claimed that he attempted to confront Yadav directly by travelling to his village in Haryana. According to Narula, Yadav was not present at the time. "When I reached there, he ran away to Goa," Prince stated. He added, "Bhai wo reel ka badmaash hai. Logon ne usko hawa me chada diya hai ki wo gangster hai."

Prince Narula Alleges Elvish Yadav Got Gangsters To Threaten Him on ‘The 50’ – Watch Video

Elvish Yadav Responds to Prince Narula?

Responding to the clips circulating from the show, Elvish Yadav took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to dismiss the allegations with characteristic wit. He wrote, "Mera screentime koi match kar paraha hai The 50 mein?", indirectly calling out the chatter about him on the show.

Elvish Yadav Slams Prince Narula for Making Allegations Against Him on ‘The 50’

Mera Screentime match kar paara hai koi The 50 me? — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) February 2, 2026

A History of Public Friction

The animosity between Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav is not new. The two first clashed significantly during their time as gang leaders on Roadies XX. Their professional rivalry frequently turned personal, with both exchanging insults and threats on and off the set. ‘Saari Cheezein Clear Hai’: Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula End Their Feud After Ugly Spat on ‘Roadies XX’ (Watch Video).

While the two had occasionally shown signs of mutual respect in later months, including Narula condemning a firing incident at Yadav’s home in August 2025, the latest comments on The 50 suggest that the peace was temporary. The rivalry remains one of the most polarising topics among their respective fan bases.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2026 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).