New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government have set up an emergency desk at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi for the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The state government have made all the arrangements to bring the safely back to safety.

Also Read | LoC Security Alert: Infiltration Attempt Intercepted Hours After Pahalgam Attack, 2 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla (Watch Video).

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh shared a post on his official 'X' handle, informing about the development.

"We have set up an emergency desk at AP Bhavan in Delhi for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The government has made all arrangements to bring the victims safely to the state", Nara Lokesh's 'X' post read.

Also Read | Sex on Bus Row: Unidentified Young Boy, Girl Booked by Navi Mumbai Police After Video of Couple Indulging in Sexual Acts Inside NMMT Bus Went Viral.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of two members of the Telugu community, JS Chandramouli and Madhusudhan, who were killed in the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, he said, "Mourning the tragic loss of Sri JS Chandramouli Garu and Sri Madhusudhan Garu, members of our Telugu community, who lost their lives in yesterday's terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this time of profound grief, and I pray they find the strength to endure this immense loss."

Condemning the attack, the Chief Minister described acts of terrorism as a "stain on society." He further added, "History shows that terrorism and violence have never achieved anything meaningful for the causes they aim to promote."

Reaffirming the state's support for the national leadership, Naidu said, "The Government of Andhra Pradesh stands in solidarity with the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, and the Union Government in their commitment to safeguarding our nation's sovereignty and responding to terrorism with firm and decisive action. Those responsible for this heinous act must be dealt with severely."

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir and vowed that the government would respond with firm action and reiterated India's uncompromising stand against terrorism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and left others wounded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)