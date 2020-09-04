Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz and Gannavaram Airport director Madhusudan Rao on Friday inspected the development works taken up at the airport in the district.

Integrated terminal and runway development works are on the cards.

The permission for the construction of an integrated terminal building worth Rs 470 crores has been obtained. In this wake, district collector and airport officials have inspected the site for construction.

The collector and airport authorities have inspected the airport lands at Kesarapalli and Buddhavaram villages. (ANI)

