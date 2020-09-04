New Delhi, September 4: A day after central government rejigged its decision to allow 30 minutes of question hour in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the parliament, Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a clarification regarding government's take on limiting the session. The LS Secretariat stated that the government will be giving written replies to 160 unstarred questions in the upcoming session.

Clarifying the government's stand, Lok Sabha Secretariat said, as quoted by the news agency ANI, "It was decided to do away temporarily with Question Hour due to extraordinary situation caused by COVID and to avoid assembling of large number officials to be present in galleries of the House during Question Hour in view of the need for social distancing." Question Hour Permitted in Upcoming Parliament Session, 30 Minutes Per Day Allotted For Unstarred Questions.

Adding on, it said, "Holding Question Hour for one or two days is totally different from having it continuously for 18 days. This change is only for the monsoon session and the government has made it clear that the Question Hour will be back in the winter session." Apart from this, the LS Secretariat stated that the government will be giving written replies to 160 Unstarred Questions in the upcoming session. With this, the government will reply to 1,120 questions every week.

Earlier on Thursday, the Central government permitted 30 minutes of question hour for the upcoming Monsoon Session of the parliament after facing massive criticism from the opposition. Leaders of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), AIUDF and AIMIM had lashed out at the government for suspending question hour, zero hours and the right to move private members' Bill. It is to be known that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin from September 14 and continue till October 1. A total of 18 consecutive sittings will be held with no off-days in between.

