Massive fire breaks out at godown in Ananthapuram (Image/ANI)

Ananthapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a godown in the Ananthapuram district, police said.

According to police, the blaze erupted at a godown on Gutti Road in Anantapur city in the early hours of Monday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Building Collapse: Two Killed, 17 Injured After Roof of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Muzaffarnagar (Watch Video).

Visuals show fire services putting out the fire amidst heavy billowing flames and smoke.

Fire tenders were at the spot to douse the fire at the Shri Hanuman Godown.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dimple Yadav To File Nomination in Mainpuri on April 16; Akhilesh Yadav Accompany Her.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)