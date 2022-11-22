Alluri Sitharama Raju (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): At least six people were killed and four others were injured after a minivan, full of devotees, collided with a minivan on the National Highway at Boddugudem in Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh.

The lorry was on the way to Badrachalam from the Chintoor area. The incident occurred on the National Highway at Boddugudem in the Chintoor Mandal area.

The victims belonged to neighbouring Chhattisgarh and were returning after a pilgrimage to the temple of Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam in Telangana, police sources said over phone.

A speeding lorry in the opposite direction rammed into the minivan they were travelling in, instantly killing six persons. A couple of passengers in the SUV sustained injuries and were shifted to the Chintoor hospital for treatment, police said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

