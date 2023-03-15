Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): Damodar Gautam Sawang, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has called on Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on a courtesy visit on Wednesday, a release said.

Justice (retd) A Ramalingeswara Rao, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission, has also met Governor Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan, on a courtesy visit.

Justice (Rtd) S Abdul Nazeer was sworn in as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on February 24.

Justice Nazeer, who succeeded Biswa Bhusan Harichandan as the Andhra Governor, was part of the five-judge bench that settled the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi title suit in November 2019.

Justice Nazeer was the lone Muslim face on the Ayodhya bench, which was led by then Chief Justice of India (CJI), Ranjan Gogoi.

Justice Nazeer, 61, was first enrolled as an advocate in 1983 in the Karnataka High Court. He was later appointed an additional judge in the HC in 2003. (ANI)

