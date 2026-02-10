New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that the state achieved a 2.28 per cent reduction in chemical fertiliser usage during the 2024-25 agricultural year.

The Chief Minister held detailed discussions in New Delhi on strengthening agriculture and allied sectors in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister further stated that the state government is aggressively promoting organic and natural farming, with 18 lakh farmers having already consented to adopt organic farming practices across nearly 8 lakh hectares.

Highlighting the state's flagship Community Managed Natural Farming programme, the Chief Minister requested the release of funds under the PM PRANAM scheme to expand the initiative further.

He also urged the Centre to extend PM PRANAM incentives for reduced chemical usage and sought the release of Rs 216 crore pertaining to the year 2024-25.

Seeking focused support for the coconut sector, the Chief Minister requested central assistance of Rs 200 crore for the development of coconut cultivation in Andhra Pradesh.

He proposed the establishment of coconut processing parks, modern tender coconut markets on the Karnataka model, training programmes for coconut farmers on advanced cultivation practices, and expansion of nurseries. He noted that these initiatives would significantly benefit coconut farmers and generate employment for nearly 15,000 people.

The Chief Minister also urged the Union Minister to release Rs 695 crore pending under the Per Drop More Crop scheme.

On the issue of Totapuri mango farmers, the Chief Minister requested the release of Rs 100 crore as the Centre's share under the Price Deficiency Payment System for the 2025-26 season.

He informed that the state government had already paid farmers even the Centre's share and that a total of Rs 200 crore had been disbursed jointly by the Centre and the state to support Totapuri mango farmers affected by falling prices.

Further, the Chief Minister sought the establishment of a Makhana Development Board in Andhra Pradesh. He informed the Union Minister that nearly 50,000 acres in the Kolleru Lake region are suitable for makhana cultivation and requested necessary incentives and support to promote makhana farming in the state. (ANI)

